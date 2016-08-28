Rec Rock music festival raises money for life-saving equipment

High Peak boutique music festival Rec Rock is returning for a second year, bigger and

better than ever.

With three days of live music spread across four stages, the not-for-profit festival is returning to Buxworth from September 23 – 25, 2016.

The festival, which was last held in 2014, will raise money for the installation of life-saving automated external defibrillators (AEDs) within the local area, along with training for two community members per AED.

Headliners include chart-topping British indie band The Farm, along with up-and-coming acts such as Sunderland’s Frankie & the Heartstrings, Sugarmen from Liverpool and Riding The Low, the band of English film actor Paddy Considine.

There will be a tent for High Peak musicians - featuring amongst others, Glossop favourite Steve Roberts.

Weekend tickets cost just £50 and include three-nights’ camping on-site at Clough Head Farm, Buxworth. To buy tickets, visit www. recrockfestival.com.

Schools, sports and community groups who would be interested in receiving one of the AEDs should get in touch with Anna Smith at recrock2014@yahoo.co.uk