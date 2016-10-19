Reeves in the spotlight at Guildhall Theatre

editorial image

The Life and Music of Jim Reeves will be celebrated in a show of that name at Derby’s Guildhall Theatre on Thursday, October 20, from 7.30pm.

Al Grant presents a unique insight into the life and music of the legendary singer Jim Reeves with a wonderful concert of his classic hit songs, with special guest Isla Grant.

Tickets are £20. Call 01332 255800.

