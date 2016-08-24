Review: Save The Last Dance For Me

Nottingham was transported back to a golden era this week, reminding us of the music and magic brought to us during the swinging sixties, writes Daniel Bailey.

Starring Blue’s Antony Costa and Lola Saunders of X-Factor fame, Save the Last Dance for Me takes theatregoers on a nostalgic, feelgood journey of song and dance while following the trials and tribulations of two teenage sisters on a summer holiday.

Full of freedom and high spirits, Jennifer and Marie embark on a trip to the seaside for the first time without their parents, meeting a handsome young American who invites them to the local US Air Force base.

Things don’t run smoothly though as the doe-eyed siblings soon realise the complications of inter-racial relationships and that life and love can be much more complicated as it seems.

Costa, part of one of the biggest boy bands of the noughties, was the big draw as Milton, with Saunders, making her theatrical debut, playing the part of brassy Jennifer.

Ex-fishmonger Lola showed exactly why she’s made for a career in theatre as she looked completely at home on stage, wowing the audience with her powerful vocals and soulful tone.

Elizabeth Carter impressed as sweet teen Marie, while Wayne Robinson (Curtis) brought appreciative gasps with a chiselled physique which more than complemented his great singing voice.

The constantly-playing jukebox was a nice touch during scenes providing some background music, while the Lowestoft-themed props provided a colourful British seaside feel to the show.

Rock ‘n’ Roll classics included Elvis’s Viva Las Vegas, Can’t Get Used to Losing You, A Teenager in Love, Please Mr Postman and Save the Last Dance for Me, plus a superb acapella rendition of Sweets for my Sweet.

Save the Last Dance runs until Saturday, August 27. For tickets visit www.trch.co.uk.

