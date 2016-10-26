Rising stars Honne all set for Rescue Rooms appearance

Hotly-tipped act Honne are bringing their run of headlining shows to Nottingham’s Rescue Rooms on Monday, October 31.
They are touring to promote debut album Warm On A Cold Night, which came out in the summer.
Honne’s universal, positive portraits of 21st century romance have quickly won them a broad global audience: both parallel to - and a stark reaction against - the sometimes-brutal modern dating climate (“we were terrible at being single,” the band say now).
Their much-anticipated debut album - ‘Warm On A Cold Night’ - is a record where expressing feelings may not come naturally, but nonetheless strives for real love in the digital age.
HONNE are singer Andy and multi-instrumentalist James, who first bonded over their shared upbringing in South-West England; then, the more evocative, US West Coast grooves of their record collections, and a mutual fascination with Japan. During a midnight re-watching of Lost in Translation, it became apparent that this sense of a partner at a loose end - of wandering through a strange environment, and struggling to convey what you mean - was just as relevant to their lives off-screen. When James found the word Honne later on (a Japanese phrase meaning ‘true feelings’), the boys knew it was theirs.
Almost Done!
By registering you are agreeing to the Terms and Conditions of the website.