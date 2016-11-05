Roachford gig at The Venue in Derby

Andrew Roachford is back with a stunning new album Encore and you can see him in action at The Venue in Derby on November 10 as part of his latest tour.

This powerfully emotive and soulful album brilliantly showcases Andrew’s unique song Interpretation of some classic tracks and brings a fresh take in a way only he can.

Andrew explains that “growing up surrounded with jazz and soul, and working in the studio with The Clash as a teenager” gave him an incredible grounding in music. “I’ve never categorized music, I listen to music that moves me…. and that’s what inspires my writing”.

The past three years have seen Andrew co-writing and touring with Mike and the Mechanics while also enjoying film success by the way of having his song Cuddly Toy’ placed in the movie Alpha Papa.

The Encore album contains what Andrew does best. Working with a full live band to capture the powerful performance that Andrew is so well known for with simply stunning results.

The Venue is based on Abbey Street in Derby. The gig gets under way at 7.30pm.

Tickets are available from the box office on 01332 203545 or via www.thevenue-derby.co.uk