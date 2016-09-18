Rockin’ good time with Carrott and co

Veteran comic Jasper Carrott brings his new show Stand Up And Rock to Nottingham’s Theatre Royal on Thursday, May 18, from 7.30pm.

Jasper Carrott’s Stand Up And Rock does what it says on the tin….Jasper is back to his very best….mic in hand regaling the audience with his inimitable stand up routines before introducing his musical compatriots that have been ‘rockin’ audiences all over the world.

Touring with Jasper will be some of his best friends, some of the country’s finest musicians. The 2017 line-up will be released soon.

Call the box office on 0115 9895555.

