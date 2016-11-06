Saxon and co ready for Rock City

NWOBHM icons Saxon are at Rock City in Nottingham on November 9 as part of a ten-date UK tour.

This will be the British leg of their Battering Ram World Tour. They will be joined by special guests Fastway and Girlschool for these much-awaited shows.

“Gonna be a great tour with Fastway and Girlschool” - said frontman Biff Byford. “I think this line up is unique, you don’t wanna miss it. Looking forward to battering some halls… Welcome to the metal church!”

Battering Ram, Saxon’s 21st studio album, was released in October 2015 reaching the UK Top 50 and #12 in Germany. It was described by frontman Biff Byford as “a natural progression from Sacrifice” with “a bit less rock’n’roll and a bit more ‘heavy’ on it”.

See www.rock-city.co.uk for more