See Allen and Ruffell at Glee Club

Nottingham Glee Club is the place to be on November 17 for a visit by two rising comedians - Tom Allen and Suzi Ruffell.

Both fresh the Edinburgh Festival as well as supporting their comedy peers and idols, Tom Allen (Sarah Millican) and Suzi Ruffell (Josh Widdicombe, Alan Carr and Kevin Bridges) have taken their hotly anticipated shows on the road.

The sharply dressed, well-spoken, disparagingly camp son of working class Bromley, Tom Allen explains why he’s occasionally disgusted with modern life yet delighted with its eccentricities.

Tom expands his deliciously detailed yet trivial storytelling as he takes his audience into the depths of his experience of suburbia and his life at home with his parents.

Tom takes you to the furthest outreaches of his experience as the posh haughty gay man striving for the exquisite and held back eternally in a world full of ordinary.

Is this really all there is? Couldn’t things be just ever so slightly better?

As seen on 8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown, The John Bishop Christmas Show & The Comedy Store Presents, Tom recently wowed the O2 Arena crowd on Channel 4’s Comedy Gala and was a guest on Great British Bake Off’s Extra Slice with Jo Brand.

Suzi Ruffell is common. Wanna make something of it? She grew up with crackpot schemes, fireworks off the back of a lorry and some questionable slang; she has an incredible and sometimes shocking story to share. What happens when you are shoved into a corner with no trust fund, education or plan b?

Come on, pour yourself a vodka, pop on your leopard print and explore what it is to be working class today, in this hysterical, hot new show.

Suzi is one of the most popular up and coming acts on the UK comedy scene, in constant demand in theatres and clubs across the country, last year she did a double-header tour with Romesh Ranganathan, she is Alan Carr’s official tour support and will be supporting Josh Widdicombe again this Autumn.

Amongst other things, Suzi has recently appeared on Live From The Comedy Store (Comedy Central); Virtually Famous (E4) and The Now Show (Radio 4). She has also written for The Last Leg, Mock The Week and 8 Out Of Ten Cats.

For more on this double header show, you can go to www.glee.co.uk