See American aces and top tributes

The Flowerpot in Derby welcomes Mike Zito & The Wheel and Albert Castiglia for a gig there on Thursday, September 29.

This double header of electric guitar and blues features two acclaimed US blues musicians in the one evening. Blues fans will not want to miss this one!

Originally from St Louis and now based in Texas, Mike Zito has been a rising star in the blues/roots world for the past several years as a performer, songwriter and producer as well as Blues Music Award winner Albert Castiglia

Albert Castiglia was born in New York and is also signed to the USA Ruf Label the same as Mike. Born in 1969, he has performed on stage with the likes of Otis Clay, Lurrie Bell, Larry McCray Melvin Taylor and played lead guitar with Junior Wells until his death

Special guest on the night is award-winning UK harmonica player Will Wilde, who was recently described as “an exciting and expressive harmonica player... Excellent vocalist” by legendary producer Mike Vernon.

Fans of The Jam are in for a real treat on Friday, September 30, when tribute band The Jam’d put in an appearance at the King Street venue.

The Jam’d are a hard working band, gigging up and down the UK, performing at scooter rallies, festivals, theatres, etc and where ver they perform...they deliver! The attention to detail is second to none and the band are totally committed to giving you an unforgettable night. The bands main aim is for you to experience an authentic ‘Jam’ gig, with all the energy and passion of Paul Weller, Bruce Foxton and Rick Buckler.

Finally, there’s a performance on Saturday, October 1, from Four Fighters, with their tribute to The Foo Fighters.

This band was formed in 2003 by Foo Fighters fans for Foo Fighters fans. Four vastly experienced musicians came together for this project with a passion to recreate the sound of the now legendary Dave Grohl-fronted American supergroup.

Four Fighters can be found playing the most prestigious venues the length and breadth of the UK. Add to that regular multiple appearances at all of the biggest tribute festivals in the UK, Ireland and mainland Europe and you could argue that this is the world’s ultimate Foo Fighters tribute band.

Doors open for all three gigs at 8pm. Admission is £15 for Mike Zito/Albert Castiglia, £10 for The Jam’d and £9 for Four Fighters. Advance tickets available are from The Flowerpot & RAW Promotions, or at www.rawpromo.co.uk