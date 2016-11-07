Ship of Fools sets sail for more laughs in Belper

Get ready to laugh long and hard when the latest Ship Of Fools comedy night is held at the Number 28 community venue in Belper on Saturday, November 12.

Headlining will be Stoke-on-Trent lass Jo D’Arcy, who may have escaped the classroom but her self-effacing tales of teaching Spanish to high school students continue to haunt her.

In recent years, Jo has added to her success in numerous competitions to become a sought-after act on the UK comedy circuit - playing at the likes of The Stand, The Glee and The Comedy Cafe (amongst many others).

In 2014, Jo won Southport New Comedian of the Year and made it to the semi-finals of So You Think You’re Funny. In 2015, she made it to the finals of the New Comedian of the Year, Hobgoblin Comedy Awards and the Breaking Talent Award at Birmingham Comedy Festival. This year she did a full Edinburgh run as part of the prestigious Big Value line-up and next year plans to take her debut solo shot to Edinburgh.

Support comes from Stu Woodings, runner-up in the Best New Act category at the Midlands Comedy Awards 2016.

Stu won his very first Gong Show, hosted by Spiky Mike, followed by another Gong show at the Comedy Cow just a few weeks later.

Within his first year, he then went on to win CAN Comedy New Comedian 2015, and Hot Water Comedy New Comedian 2015.

Also appearing will be Samantha Pressdee, finalist in CAN Comedy’s New Act of the Year 2014, plus your regular compere Alan Seaman.

Number 28 is based at Market Place, Belper.

The show starts at 8pm. Admission is just £7. You can book via shipoffoolscomedy@yahoo.co.uk or text 07804 563371