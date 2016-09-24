Shooting stars GUN to play with Alex

GUN have announced an October headline tour which will see them playing with acclaimed original guitarist Alex Dickson.

They will appear at Nottingham Rescue Rooms on Tuesday, October 11.

Dickson is famed for his playing on the GUN’s long-players Gallus (1992) and Swagger (1994).

The highly in-demand axe-man has since lent his unique services to an array of touring bands of the highest order.

GUN’s Jools Gizzi said: “Alex’s phenomenal guitar playing always made a massive impact at live shows and we can’t wait for you all to see him play live again.”