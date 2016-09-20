On The Edge Of Me is a comedic coming of age tale that can be seen in the Studio at Derby Theatre on Friday, September 23.

Written and performed by Yolanda Mercy, it takes you on a journey from being a recent graduate to claiming benefits at the Job Centre.

On The Edge Of Me explores mental health conditions and survival in the most fiercely competitive job market of all time.

This dark comedy is based on real-life testimonies of people suffering with mental health conditions, and those who have struggled to find a job. The play tackles stereotypes around unemployment, anxiety and depression to challenge the audience’s views on social issues.

On The Edge Of Me is a one woman show that incorporates comedy, storytelling, live music, audience interaction and poetry to engage the audiences opinions of the current pressures and social issues, endured by young people today.

Call the box office on 01332 593939 for more. The performance starts at 8pm.

Have you got something to share on the story? Were you there? What do you think? - Send your pictures, videos or story and we'll publish the best × Continue the story Show with edge is at Derby Theatre Loading ... Add up to 3 photos or 1 videos to the story There's been a problem uploading your files. Please try again. By uploading your file you agree to our Terms and Conditions × Continue the story Sign in to contribute sign in shape the news in your area...