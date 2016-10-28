Some of the gigs taking place in the Dispatch area this weekend

Friday, October 28
Steve Parkes. Basford Hall MW, Goldcrest Road, Cinderhill.
Craig Michael. Hucknall Liberal Club, West Street, Hucknall.
Saturday, October 29
Elysium. Annesley WMC, Forest Road, Kirkby-in-Ashfield.
Michael Tremble. Basford Hall MW, Goldcrest Road, Cinderhill.
Guy Melidoni. Bestwood Road Sports and Social Club, Bestwood Road, Bulwell.
Zodiac. George Street WMC, St Mary’s Way, Hucknall.
Hush. Hucknall Constitutional Club, Portland Road, Hucknall.
PJ Devlin. Hucknall Liberal Club, West Street, Hucknall.
Soul Provider. Oakleigh Lodge Social, Highbury Road, Bulwell.
Sunday, October 30
Aiden Jay. Basford Hall MW, Goldcrest Road, Cinderhill.
O’Brien Hesson. Bestwood Road Sports and Social Club, Bestwood Road, Bulwell.
Renayan. George Street WMC, St Mary’s Way, Hucknall.
Karl Howard. Hucknall Constitutional Club, Portland Road, Hucknall.
Almost Done!
By registering you are agreeing to the Terms and Conditions of the website.