South African aces Jeremy Loops perform in Nottingham

Jeremy Loops will be performing at Nottingham’s Rescue Rooms on October 17.

A four-piece artist/band from Cape Town, the eclectic style, borrowing liberally from jazz, rock, Folk and hip hop, defies genre constraints.

The Jeremy Loops sound is based on looping and layering various instruments including guitars, harmonicas, banjos and beatboxing.

In the band are vocalist/rapper Motheo Moleko, Jamie Faull on sax/keys/drums as well as Sean Ou Tim on bass/drums. Together, they bring a completely different, unique and positive sound to a new school of alt folk music.

Juxtaposing booming city rhythms with lilting folk, Jeremy Loops perfectly captures the duality of his South African life. The extremes aren’t new to the singer, who by day travels to the furthest corners of Africa to battle deforestation through his organization, Greenpop, and by night resumes as raconteur for raucous fans around the world.

A sense of oneness with all that is around you is a fibre woven into everything he touches.

On Trading Change, his debut, his wandering spirit is in constant flux with a pulsing desire to be grounded in love.

To say Jeremy merely roams is a disservice to his boundless activism - through his environmental work at Greenpop, he traverses Southern Africa teaching underprivileged schoolchildren how to protect their planet. This connection with the planet and its inhabitants is just one element of the broken tale Loops tells on Trading Change. Fraught with lost love and moving on, Trading Change is a fervent letter on embracing those intimate wounds and taking flight.