Spiegel Tent events offer an experience like no other

Pitching up in the Old Market Square from Saturday until October 8, the Spiegel Tent is a beautiful, century-old travelling dance hall.

With a velvet drape ceiling, stained glass windows, mirrored walls, private booths and gorgeous period lighting, it’s a rare chance to enjoy one of the only such tents left in the world today. Marlene Dietrich has performed in it, and Marilyn Monroe loved it. It’s a magical experience just to step inside, but once there you will find a packed schedule of family theatre, music performances, a comedy night and burlesque shows, plus food and drink. Visit any day for free, 12noon to 1pm, or 5 - 6pm for food and drink and a special cocktail menu. Find full programme and ticket details at http://bit.ly/2cmI6BQ.