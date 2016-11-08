Step into No Woman’s Land at Derby Theatre

Zoo Indigo present the world premiere of No Woman’s Land in the Studio at Derby Theatre on Saturday, November 12, from 7.30pm.

Zoo Indigo is a Nottingham-based Anglo-German performance company, founded by Rosie Garton and Ildiko Rippel.

No Woman’s Land is a highly visual and energetic performance which charts a heartbreaking journey made by Ildiko’s grandmother, and all that she bravely endured, at a particularly cruel period in her life during World War II.

Drawing on the gallows humour of 1920s Weimar Germany Kabarett, No Woman’s Land is a witty, moving and politically charged exploration of flight and migration.

In 1945, as WWII came to an end, Lucia Rippel was expelled from her place of birth, Brzeznica, Silesia. After being raped by a group of soldiers, she walked 220 miles to Pulspforde in Germany with two small children and all her belongings

dragged behind her in a cart.

In 2015, Ildikó and Rosie retraced her footsteps, crossing borders, climbing fences, bleeding, crying, and blistering, and carrying their flat-pack children. No Woman’s Land entwines the historical story of Lucia and many other walking women at the end of WWII with Rosie and Ildiko’s experiences of their 220-mile walk, and ultimately referencing current plights of many refugees.

No Woman’s Land has been created in collaboration with digital artist Barret Hodgson and musician Matt Marks and takes its audience on a rhythmical trek through digitally projected past and present landscapes of the post apocalypse. Performed on treadmills, the two performers step into the underworld of Weimar Germany Kabarett.

Tickets are £10, concessions £8. For more information and to book tickets call 01332 593939 or go online at www.derbytheatre.co.uk