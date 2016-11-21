Taking it to the bridge at city arena

Alter Bridge are bringing their biggest tour to date to the Motorpoint Arena Nottingham on Saturday, November 26.

Produced by Michael ‘Elvis’ Baskette, Alter Bridge’s fifth studio album was released last month via Napalm Records. Fortress, the band’s widely acclaimed 2013 album, swept into charts worldwide - including the UK at #6, USA at #12 (Billboard 200), Germany at #7, and Austria at #4. Fans can look forward to hearing new songs on the tour, as well as their favourites.

Special guests include Danish rockers, Volbeat, who released their sixth album, Seal The Deal & Let’s Boogie, earlier this month. French metal group, Gojira, will be giving fans a taste of their crushing new album, Magma, and up-and-comers, Like A Storm, jet in from New Zealand to get the party started.

Tickets are priced at £33.60 (includes administration fee). For availability, go online to https://www.motorpointarenanottingham.com/online/alterbridge or call 0843 373 3000.