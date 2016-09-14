The Voice runner-up in The Sound of Music

A stage adaptation of The Sound of Music stars Lucy O’Brien, runner-up on BBC1’s The Voice.
She plays Maria opposite Andrew Lancel who plays Captain Von Trapp.
Lucy was the first classical singer to reach the final of The Voice. Andrew is best known as villain Frank Foster in Coronation Street.
Brimming with songs such as My Favourite Things and Do Re Mi, The Sound of Music hits Nottingham’s Theatre Royal from September 20 to 24.
