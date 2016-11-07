Tickets for The Clothes Show are up for grabs

The Clothes Show in association with Alcatel returns to NEC, Birmingham from December 2-6.

We have four pair of tickets up for grabs in our competition to attend this eagerly-awaited event on December 3.

Discover the next big thing at Britain’s biggest fashion and beauty festival, back with a new, exciting line-up of fashion, beauty, live music and industry experts.

Whether you’re looking to update your AW16 wardrobe, discover fresh new music, find inspiration to kick start a career in fashion or meet industry experts, prepare to immerse yourself in Britain’s largest fashion and beauty festival, where you’ll find all of this and more.

Renowned for discovering talent across its 27-year history, The Clothes Show is recognising and celebrating the talent of young people within the music industry. 2016 saw the launch of The Clothes Show Discovers - a search to find a male and female artiste.

British rising stars Charlotte OC and Daecolm are confirmed to headline the iconic Alcatel Fashion Theatre in association with Capital FM this December.

Take a seat to watch the newly named catwalk show, Rock the Runway, which will bring together a fashion-meets-music performance with over 40 models and dancers alongside the newly discovered music acts, in what is set to be the most breath-taking show yet.

Trend presentations from high street favourites, compiled by ITV’s fashion presenter, Mark Heyes, will offer an insight into AW16 must haves, plus a host of well-known faces will appear in the theatre each day.

TV’s brightest rising star, Laura Jackson, will kick-start the first day on Friday, December 2, while presenter and radio DJ, Mark Wright will present Rock The Runway in the Alcatel Fashion Theatre on December 3. Fashion icon Laura Whitmore will take to the stage on December 4 while TV favourite Jamie Laing will return on December 5-6. What’s more, you can catch Joey Essex doing exclusive giveaways in the Alcatel Fashion Theatre and appear in the Paparazzi Pen on

Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday.

The Clothes Show’s Educational Ambassador, Professor Caryn Franklin MBE, has been part of the show from the beginning and continues to inspire the fashion talent of the future through the Educational Programme. There will be an array of exciting seminars, workshops and awards designed to help get you to where you want to be in the creative industries!

Make your day extra special and book a Diamond ticket, news for 2016! The package offers a truly unique VIP experience with exclusive celebrity meet and greets for you and your friends. available on Saturday and Sunday only.

For more information, please visit www.clothesshow.com

n We have teamed up with The Clothes Show in association Alcatel to offer four readers the chance to win a pair of tickets to attend on Saturday, December 3.

To be in with a chance of winning, answer the following question correctly: What is the venue of this year’s The Clothes Show event in December?

Email your name, address and daytime contact number to: steve.eyley@jpress.co.uk

Entries need to reach us by midday on Friday, November 18 at the very latest.

The Clothes Show tickets are standard tickets only. The pair of tickets available in this competition is available for December 3 only.

Normal competition rules apply and the editor’s decision is final.