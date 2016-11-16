Top brass band in Derby visit

World-renowned music champions The Cory Brass Band will perform at the Riverside Centre in Derby on Saturday, November 19, at 7pm.

The Cory Band has been invited to perform by The Salvation Army in Derby.

Major Anthony Colclough, leader of the Church said: “We wanted to bring this internationally acclaimed brass band to Derby to share the excitement and thrill of a big band performance.

“This band has won National, European and International championships and we wanted to showcase that for the people of Derby while also raising funds for good causes.”

The Cory Band Musical Director Philip Harper will lead music lovers through an exciting mix of music from jazz, classical and pop including scores from Star Wars and Riverdance to classics from Holst, Elgar and Vaughan Williams, which will leave live-music goers thrilled, moved, energised and inspired in equal measure.

The evening of live music will appeal to brass band enthusiasts as well as live music goers.

Proceeds from the sales of tickets will go towards The Salvation Army in Derby. Tickets cost £12, with £10 for concessions. Please phone 01332 344413 for tickets or send an SAE (Cheques to be made payable to Derby Central Salvation Army) to: Derby Central Salvation Army, 2 Bowland Close, Mickleover, Derby, DE3 9SP.

The Salvation Army will also be taking part in a Community Christmas Carol concert on December 10 at Riverside Church, Pride Park, in Derby that will support the work of the Salvation Army and Nightshelter in Derby.

The evening is entitled, Christmas with the Salvation Army and will feature musicians Paul Duffy and Derby Central Salvation Army as well as local school choirs.

The Nightshelter opens its doors over the coldest period of the year for those experiencing homelessness (December 2016 – March 2017) including during the Christmas period. Tickets are priced £9 - £11 available online at

https://cwtsa.eventbrite.com and from the Osmaston Road Salvation Army Charity Shop.