Top performer Rovics comes to Belper

Music fans are in for a real treat at The Queens Head in Belper on Saturday, October 22, when David Rovics performs a gig there.

From the great Woody Guthrie via Pete Seeger and Phil Ochs, American song has always passed a radical voice down through the generations. After all, one Bob Dylan made his early reputation with songs pointing out social injustice and inequality. And now in the 21st century, this mantle has fallen squarely on the shoulders of David Rovics.

Based in Portland Oregon but an international troubadour who writes, records and tours ceaselessly, David has never failed to come up with a song to match the event, whether it be Hurricane Katrina, the wave of American gun crime or the Palestinian issue. Yet he does not only respond to the present with some of his finest songs delving deep into the alternative side of American history.

Perhaps DJ Andy Kershaw best summed him up with ‘if the great Phil Ochs were to rise from the dead, he would be acclaimed as the new David Rovics.‘

For this tour, David will be accompanied by Scottish singer Laura Mckinnon and there will also be a set from the Bard of Belper, Chris Butler.

Admission is £8 and doors open at 8pm.