Top tribute time at Hucknall venue

George Street Working Men’s Club in Hucknall is to welcome back The UB40 Experience on Saturday, November 19.

This is a top tribute to the Brummie reggae legends. The UB40 Experience are back by popular demand at the venue for the third year in a row.

Tickets are on sale now for £10 in advance or £12 on the door.

For more on the band, see www.theub40experience.com