Top tribute time at Hucknall venue

The UB40 Experience

The UB40 Experience

George Street Working Men’s Club in Hucknall is to welcome back The UB40 Experience on Saturday, November 19.

This is a top tribute to the Brummie reggae legends. The UB40 Experience are back by popular demand at the venue for the third year in a row.

Tickets are on sale now for £10 in advance or £12 on the door.

For more on the band, see www.theub40experience.com

Back to the top of the page