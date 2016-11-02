Top tribute time at Palace

The Everly Brothers and Friends is the name of a show coming to Mansfield Palace Theatre on Thursday, November 17, from 7.30pm.

The Temple Brothers return with their awesome tribute to The Everly Brothers. Bringing back classic hits like Cathy’s Clown, Ebony Eyes, Let It Be Me plus many more.

With this show you can also sing and clap along to guest artists Steve Wicketts as Jerry Lee Lewis, Ivan Marvin as Hank Marvin, and Rob Leigh as Neil Diamond.

Book your tickets now and get ready to enjoy real life brothers Steve and Colin Temple, as they magically re-create the look, sound and wonderful music of Don and Phil Everly.

Call the box office on 01623 633133.