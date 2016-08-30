Top tributes are at festival

End the summer with the sound of Oasis, The Stone Roses, U2, Coldplay, The Rolling Stones and more at the Big Fake Festival at Thoresby Park.

Featuring some of the UK’s best tribute bands, the three-day event is now in its third year and is the culmination of a summer of Fake Festivals all around the UK that has included shows in Retford and Thoresby earlier this month.

The action gets underway on Friday, September 2 with Queen tribute Flash, The Fillers (The Killers), Antarctic Monkeys (Arctic Monkeys), Coldplace (Coldplay), The Total Stone Roses (Stone Roses), Green Date (Green Day) and AladdinSane (David Bowie).

The line-up for Saturday, September 3 is led by Prodigy tribute Jilted Generation, along with Oasish (Oasis), Four Fighters (Foo Fighters), Kazabian (Kasabian), Blondied (Blondie), The Really Hot Chili Peppers (Red Hot Chili Peppers) and Stereotonics (Stereophonics).

On the final day, Sunday, September 4, the bill is led by The Stones (Rolling Stones) with Bon Jovi Experience (Bon Jovi), New2 (U2), The Jam’d (The Jam), Musest (Muse) and Kings of Lyon (Kings of Leon).

Jez Lee, Fake Festivals owner, said: “We have had a phenomenal year on the tour, with nearly all the festival dates being sold out.

“The wet weather at the start of the season didn’t seem to deter festival-goers, with crowds reaching maximum capacity in the marquee.”

“As a ‘thank you’ to those who have supported us on this year’s tour, if you enter a valid ticket code from a previous Fake Festival, we will discount your ticket to The Big Fake Festival by a massive 50 per cent.

“This makes the three days even more affordable so everyone can join in the party.”

Camping is available for less than £100 for all three days.

For tickets go to www.fakefestivals.co.uk and click on The Big Fake Festival.

If you can’t find your ticket from previous years, don’t worry as Fake Festivals will be emailing everyone who purchased tickets through their website with their ticket codes as a reminder.

