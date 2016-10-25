Top tributes at The Diamond

There’s a bumper weekend in store for fans of tribute bands at The Diamond in Sutton.

On Thursday, October 27, the visitors to the Stoney Street-based venue are the Iron Maiden tribute 2 Minutes 2 Maiden.

There’s an Oasis and Stone Roses tribute on Friday with Definitely Mightbe. On Saturday, October 29, you can see Beatles tribute The Fab Four while Sunday, October 30 is the date for a visit by a show called Dr Feelgood Experience: The Early Years.