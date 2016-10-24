‘Two-hit wonder’ at Flowerpot

Music fans are in for another trio of treats at The Flowerpot in Derby this week.

BabaJack perform a full band gig at the King Street venue on their latest visit on Thursday, October 27.

BabaJack have proved their worth many times over at festivals and venues across Europe.

They have recently appeared at some of the UK’s most prestigious venues including the Royal Albert Hall and Shepherd’s Bush Empire. Their unique blend of styles. The combination of passion, energy and great musicianship never fails to win over new fans and the band are always welcomed back wherever they play.

Then on Friday, October 28, it’s the return of self-proclaimed two hit wonder John Otway with his Big Band.

One of this country’s most popular and zaniest performers, John first achieved notoriety with his eye-watering performance on Old Grey Whistle Test and subsequent hit single Really Free in 1977.

A heady mix of blind ambition and rank incompetence was to keep this microstar shining for almost two decades despite Otway’s ability to turn any situation to his own disadvantage.

His autobiography Rock and Roll’s Greatest Failure out sold, by a factor of ten, all the records he had released since his hit, and now Otway is struggling to live up to this billing - selling out London Astoria for his 2000th gig in 1993, filling the Royal Albert Hall in 1998, and charting at number 9 with his 2002 single ‘Bunsen Burner’.

2013 was another whirlwind year for Otway. His film Rock and Roll’s Greatest Failure - Otway The Movie has been playing to packed houses across the country, was shown at Glastonbury and selected for the prestigious Cambridge Film Festival.

Finally, on Saturday, October 29, the performers at The Flowerpot will be Gerry McAvoy’s Band Of Friends, playing the music of Irish legend Rory Gallagher.

The Band Of Friends is not a tribute to Rory Gallagher, more of a celebration of his life and music. Rory’s music reached a massive audience, covering all parts of the globe and producing some of the greatest rock/blues albums of the 60s, 70s and the 80s.

Doors open at 8pm for all three gigs. Admissino is £10 for BabaJack, £12 for John Otway’s Big Band, and £15 for Gerry McAvoy’s Band Of Friends.

Advance tickets are available from The Flowerpot and RAW Promotions, as well as atwww.rawpromo.co.uk