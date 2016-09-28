UFO to break down barriers

Come along to the Spiegel Tent, in Market Square Nottingham, on Sunday, October 2, when a brand new orchestra will be giving its first performance.

The concert is from 3.30pm-4.30pm (doors open at 3pm) and is part of the Nottingham in October festival.

The Ultimate Flyby Orchestra (UFO) is a group of highly skilled musicians with links to Nottingham, dedicated to providing high quality performances and breaking down barriers between musical styles.

UFO is an orchestra that can morph into a salsa band. One minute a Big Band, the next an Asian Fusion group; a Hollywood session orchestra that transforms back into a classical orchestra or into the unknown...The concert features Dr Who, Danse Macabre, Live and Let Die, William Tell, Berlioz, Asian fusion, Salsa, Irish folk and more.

Tickets are £6. and concessions £4, from http://octoberinnottingham.gigantic.com/

UFO: an orchestra – but different!