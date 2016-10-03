Ugly Kid Joe will come to the area

Ugly Kid Joe return to UK shores in support of their brand new single Ace Of Spades feat Phil Campbell, which is lifted from their fourth studio album Uglier Than They Used To Be.

The extensive UK tour includes a date at Nottingham’s Rescue Rooms on Friday, October 7, and will see the guys bring the noise to 15 cities as well as a headline slot at the annual Hard Rock Hell festival in Wales.

Uglier Than They Used To Be featured a seven-member line up of Ugly Kid Joe – the “Seven Headed Monster”.

The chemistry flows so well, it’s as though they never left.

Uglier Than They Used Ta Be boasts a collection of well-crafted rock tunes, from the riff-driven Let The Record Play to the hard-hitting Hell Ain’t Hard to Find. It is a collection of some of the best songs ever written by the band which is highlighted with tracks such as Under The Bottom and the emotionally driven Enemy.

Whitfield Crane (vocals) and Klaus Eichstadt (guitars) teamed up with Sonny Mayo (guitars), Shannon Larkin (drums), Zac Morris (drums), Cordell Crockett (bass) and Dave Fortman (guitars) to write and record in the studio. The result is the most cohesive sounding Ugly Kid Joe record to date.

See http://www.rescuerooms.com/gig-guide