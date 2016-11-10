Variety is the spice of life for Turner and friends

Stu Turner will be performing his variety and cabaret show at Nottingham Art Theatre on Saturday, November 12, as part of Nottingham Comedy Festival.

The show is called A Bit of Magic with Stu & Friends,and can be seen from 3pm and 8pm at the George Street-based venue.

Presenting a smorgasbord of colourful cabaret acts at the Nottingham Comedy Festival this November, comedy magician Stu Turner hosts a brilliant bill, packed full of talent. Two incredible shows brimming over with laughs, tricks, burlesque, sketches, impressions and more.

Blending comedy and magic with absolute nonsense, Stu’s offbeat act is sometimes silly, sometimes surreal... but always baffling and highly entertaining. Combining one-liners, visual gags, and very clever magic, he also uses audience participation to create a unique and very enjoyable show.

Performing all over the UK and regularly in London’s West End, Stu commented, “I get to perform alongside some of the most entertaining acts in the country and have put these two shows together especially for the Nottingham Comedy Festival, to showcase the brilliant array of talent we have in the UK.

“These are some of my favourite acts and I can’t wait to share them with comedy - and variety-lovers at the Festival.”

The afternoon matinee (3pm) is more family friendly, and suitable for anyone over 12. The evening performance (8pm) is for ages 16-plus. Book now for a fabulous 90-minute feast of entertainment!

Tickets cost £12 each and are available now from www.nottingham-theatre.co.uk