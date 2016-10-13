VIDEO: Cracker of a ballet show

The Nutcracker presented by The Russian State Ballet and Opera House at the Pomegranate Theatre, Chesterfield.

Ballet dancers will bring a fairy tale to life in a sparkling performance of The Nutcracker.

A little girl is given a nutcracker doll on Christmas Eve which opens a door on an enchanted world of magic. As the clock strikes midnight, the toys come to life.

The Nutcracker will be performed by The Russian State Ballet and Opera House at Chesterfield’s Pomegranate Theatre on Tuesday, October 18, at 7.30pm.

Tickets £34.50, £32.50 (concessions), £25.50 (child).

