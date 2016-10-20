Village hall hosts Holbrook barn dance

editorial image

A barn dance is to be held on Saturday, October 29, at Holbrook Village Hall.

It will take place from 7.30pm-11.30pm.

There will be live music with the Navigation Band. Admission is £10 including refreshments, but bring your own drink. The event is raising funds for the village hall.

Tickets are available from Bertha on 01332 880155.

