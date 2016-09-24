White Denim to play Rock City

Rock City, Nottingham

Following on from the release of their Top 20 UK album Stiff, White Denim will return to the UK this autumn to tour.

The four piece rock outfit will play at Nottingham’s Rock City on Monday October 10.

The band will be supported by Syd Arthur.

For more information visit www.rock-city.co.uk.

Tickets are £19.60 including booking fee, to buy online visit www.seetickets.com/event/white-denim/rock city

