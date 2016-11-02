Will your favourite Elvis song be on the playlist?

Shawn Klush headlines the Elvis World Tour at Sheffield Arena on November 5.

Bonfire night will be a cracker for music fans when Elvis World Tour comes to Sheffield Arena.

Shawn Klush, winner of BBC1’s search for the World’s Greatest Elvis takes centre stage, supported by the original Elvis backing singers The Sweet Inspirations.

Ahead of the concert on Saturday, November 5, we have compiled a list of Elvis’s top ten hits.

