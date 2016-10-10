Win a copy of Winnie and Wilbur’s latest

Hallowe’en is on the horizon and everyone’s favourite witch Winnie is back with her long-suffering sidekick and pet cat Wilbur.

Created by celebrated author Valerie Thomas and illustrated by the award-winning Korky Paul, Winnie and Wilbur have been delighting fans since 1987.

Now, the newly re-branded Winnie and Wilbur series brings you 35 spectacularly spooky books to enjoy, including the classic picture books and young fiction books written by new children’s author Laura Owen.

To celebrate, we have teamed up with Oxford Children’s Books to give three lucky readers the chance to win a Winnie and Wilbur book and an exclusive Winnie bag. For a chance to win simply answer this question:

What is Winnie’s sidekick and cat called?

a) Wilma b) Wilbur c) Willow

To be in with a chance of winning send your answer, along with your name, address and telephone number to us by email to steve.eyley@jpress.co.uk.

The closing date for entries i s Monday October 17.

Normal competition rules apply and the editor’s decision is final.

n In need of inspiration for Hallowe’en fancy dress?

If so you could dress like Winnie.

Download step-by- step tips on how you can make your very own Winnie wig and hat at www.winnieandwilbur.com. You’ll find lots of other activities, like how to make your own pumpkin soup.