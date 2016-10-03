Win tickets to sensational show

The Sensational 60s Experience - The Tour That Never Ends is back and we have a pair of tickets up for grabs to see it, in our latest competition.

Seven legendary names take to the stage at Nottingham’s Royal Concert Hall on Wednesday, November 9.

This is must-see 60s show, featuring Herman’s Hermits, The Merseybeats, Chris Farlowe, The Swinging Blue Jeans, The Ivy League, New Amen Corner and your host for the evening Alan Mosca from Freddie and The Dreamers.

From 1964, Herman’s Hermits chalked up over 23 top 20 singles, ten hit album and three major movies. Their chart breaking hits include Mrs Brown You’ve Got A Lovely Daughter, Silhouettes, There’s A Kind Of Hush, Henry VIII and I’m Into Something Good.

The Merseybeats emerged from the Liverpool scene in the 1960s. Working side by side with The Beatles, the Merseybeats still hold the record for the most performances at the The Cavern. The band will perform all their classic hits such as I Think Of You, Wishing and Hoping and Sorrow. Original members Tony Crane and Billy Kinsley still tour extensively with the band today.

Originally, Chris Farlowe and The Thunderbirds started out in the late 50s. Chris later moved on to perform all over Europe and still does to this day. His hits include classics like Out Of Time, Handbags and Glad Rags and Let The Heartaches Begin.

The Swinging Blue Jeans have a history that spans back to the 1960s. Over the years, hit singles Hippy Hippy Shake, You’re No Good, and Don’t Make Me Over have been the bedrock of the band’s memorable live performances.

The Ivy League are guaranteed to have the audience rolling in the aisles. Couple this with their hit records Funny How Love Can Be, Tossing & Turning and That’s Why I’m Crying and the performance spells out “the feelgood factor”.

The New Amen Corner are a force to be reckoned with on any stage throughout Europe and will keep you entertained with classics such as If Paradise Is Half As Nice and Bend Me Shape Me.

For ticket details, call 0115 9895555.

However, to be in with a chance of winning a pair of tickets to the show, tell us who it will be hosted by.

Email your answer, along with your name, address and daytime telephone number, to: steve.eyley@jpress.co.uk

Entries need to reach us by October 21 at the latest. Normal competition rules apply. For more details, see www.belpernews.co.uk