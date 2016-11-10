Women to the fore in Parallel

The Black Toffee and Harrogate Theatre production of Parallel will be performed in the Studio at Derby Theatre on Friday, November 11.

This is a darkly comic drama starring three women who meet by chance.

The performance starts at 8pm. Tickets are £10. Call the box office on 01332 593939.

