Wrestling star returns to his roots

Chesterfield’s most famous wrestler, who is now a big star in America, is to return to the Derbyshire town where he was born.

Christened Thomas Latimer but known to wrestling fans as BRAM, he will face a tough test at the Winding Wheel on September 24, at 7.30pm.

He will be in a a 20ft steel cage taking onTokyo Joe, the Road Warrior and Big Joe Rage. To win this match the wrestlers will have to climb the cage to the outside.

Also on the card are Paul Malen, Prince Ameen, Valkabious and many more.

VIP ringside tickets £15 or £12 (adult), £10 (child/OAP), £36 (family, two adults and two children).

