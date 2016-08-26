Derby Youth Musical Theatre will be performing Frank Loesser’s much loved musical Guys And Dolls at Derby’s Guildhall Theatre from September 21-24.

Following their highly acclaimed production of Phantom Of The Opera, DYMT return with this hugely popular musical, set amongst New York gangsters, gamblers and nightclub singers.

It also features songs such as Luck Be A Lady Tonight, Sit Down You’re Rocking The Boat and Sue Me, among many others.

This musical will be performed by talented youngsters from all over the county.

Tickets to see the show are £14.

You can call the box office on 01332 255800.

Have you got something to share on the story? Were you there? What do you think? - Send your pictures, videos or story and we'll publish the best × Continue the story Young talent to tackle Guys and Dolls Loading ... Add up to 3 photos or 1 videos to the story There's been a problem uploading your files. Please try again. By uploading your file you agree to our Terms and Conditions × Continue the story Sign in to contribute sign in shape the news in your area...