ZZ Birmingham return for Belper gig

ZZ Birmingham bring their unique brand of garage blues back to Belper for a gig at The Queens Head on Saturday, November 26.

With influences clearly stretching back to the Delta roots of the blues but infused with Chicago energy, ZZ Birmingham have never strayed too far from what still makes live blues such an exhilarating experience.

With a genuinely charismatic frontman in Arthur Billington (pictured) and propelled by the driving and versatile guitar of Paul Evans, ZZ Birmingham never fail to bring an audience to its feet.

With Arthur now resident in Glastonbury, this is a rare opportunity to catch the band on what is historically their home ground.

Admission is £10. Doors open at 8pm.