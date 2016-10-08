Paddy Lennox tops comedy bill in Darley Dale

If it’s laughter you’re after, you had better get yourself down to Darley Dale.

Funhouse Comedy Club is returning to the Whitworth Centre on Friday, October 14.

Headlining is Irish comedian and actor Paddy Lennox, a naturally funny man who oozes charm. With his laugh-a-minute gags his gentle lilt belies a mischievous sense of humour, leaving his audience wishing for more.

Supporting is the engagingly affable Steve Day. Describing himself as Britain’s only deaf comedian his real-life observations are funny, frank and thought-provoking. His unassuming charm and natural wit keeps the crowd totally absorbed.

Completing the line-up will be the very funny and highly-talented Patrick Draper, who has taken the comedy world by storm after winning a string of new act competitions; with his deadpan delivery, witty one-liners, killer punch-lines and ridiculous short stories.

Compere for the night will be the lively and animated Spiky Mike.

Doors open at 6pm and the live comedy starts at 8pm.

Tickets are £10 in advance. Further details and bookings at www.funhousecomedy.co.uk

l International comedy hypnotists Ant & Pat , the only UK double act of its kind, will bring their fun-filled show to The Fishpond, Matlock Bath, on Friday, October 14, at 8pm.

Have the experience of your life, see your family, friends or colleagues surrender to the power of suggestion in an hilarious, outrageous and entertaining show.

Tickets for International Comedy Stage Hypnotist Show are priced at £7 and £5 (concessions). To book, contact: www.wegottickets.com/event/373320