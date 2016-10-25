Review: Patawawa’s first EP is a testament of youth

Matlock trio Patawawa’s debut EP ‘Hold Tight’ is glistening, fresh and nothing less than a testament of youth.

With a multifaceted style showcasing high voltage disco topped with dreamy indie-pop melodies, this EP will make even the most prodigious scrooges of music want to dance.

The three members Beth Garrett, Rory Lovatt and Sam Wilmot all worked together to create the songs with each member having their own style and attitude to pour into the works. This creates a fantastic melting pot of moods and tones that come together to make a fun and engaging sound. I believe this works especially well given the fact that the trio all have the same goal in mind, which is creating great music in the name of fun. In the words of Patawawa’s Sam Wilmot “I think it makes them dance with a smile!” and after seeing their live shows I can testify too this as they are ecstatic.

For me ‘Just Like Always’ is the track that really epitomises the vibe that this EP is carrying over. It truly runs off the spirit of youth and creates an almost instant nostalgia despite the track’s contemporary edge. With Alex Turner inspired lyrics painting a picture of a hazy morning in a romantic manner it’s hard not to get sucked into the head space of the band.

With this EP you will find that it comes in two parts, part one consisting of the singles ‘Kut Drop’ and ‘The Heat’ and part two holding ‘Just Like Always’ and ‘Could Be Love’. The songs in each part work as duets with pairing sonic directions and themes.

For the Matlock nu-disco band, success is surely on the horizon. With dazzling instrumentation and a brilliant display of lyrics, this EP is absolutely worth the listen.