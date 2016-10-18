Ross Noble brings Brain Dump tour to Sheffield

Improvisational comedy king Ross Noble is heading for Sheffield.

Expect surreal humour and witty storytelling when he visits the City Hall on October 22.

His new show is entitled Brain Dump, a title inspired by a customer review on Amazon for one of his DVDs.

Famed for his quick freewheeling style and imaginative flights of fancy, Ross’s show is an unmissable event.

Tickets £27.50. Contact 0114 2789 789 or visit www.sheffieldcityhall.co.uk

