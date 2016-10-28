Russian ballet dancers bring fairytale to life

Fabulous fairytale Sleeping Beauty will be brought to life in a colourful dance show.

The story of love, innocence, mystery and magic, set to Tchaikovsky’s score, will be performed by Russian State Ballet & Opera House in Buxton on Sunday, October 30.

A princess is cursed to die but thanks to the intervention of a fairy sleeps for a hundred years. She is woken by a prince and they marry at a ceremony which is attended by nursery rhyme characters and forest creatures .

Stunning choreography, sumptuous costumes and wonderful sets form the fantasy world in which the Lilac Fairy struggles against the evil Carabosse.

Highlights include the famous ‘Rose Adagio’ when Princess Aurora is introduced to four princes.

The show is directed and choreographed by former Bolshoi Ballet soloist, Konstantin Uralsky.

Buxton Opera House will host Sunday’s show at 7.30pm. Tickets £26-£28. Call 01298 72190 or www.buxtonoperahouse.org.uk