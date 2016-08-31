Shakespeare - the ultimate story thief

Shakespeare was a story thief, combining elements from what he read, saw and heard from smaller tales and weaving them into epics.

In the 400th anniversary of Shakespeare’s death, Saul Jaffe will present Nicked, an exploration of some of the stories both known, and presumed, to have influenced his writings.

Saul will share his stories at Matlock Storytelling Cafe in the town’s Imperial Rooms on Friday, September 2, at 7.30pm.

Tickets cost £7, available from 01629 580023 or you can pay on the door.

Bring your own bottle, hot drinks and cake available to buy.