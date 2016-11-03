Show’s tribute to Roy Orbison and The Traveling Wilburys

The music of the Eighties supergroup The Traveling Wilburys lives on in a tribute to Roy Orbison, George Harrison, Jeff Lynne, Tom Petty and Bob Dylan.

The Wilburys never went on tour, partly due to Roy Orbison’s death but this concert shows what they would have been like.

Catch the action at Chesterfield’s Winding Wheel on Friday, November 4, at 7.30pm.

Tickets £22. Contact 01246 345222 or www.chesterfieldtheatres.co.uk

