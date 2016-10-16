Singer-songwriter Teddy Thompson follows in dad Richard’s footsteps

Regarded as “one of the most gifted singer-songwriters of his generation” by The New York Times, singer-songwriter Teddy Thompson will be performing in Buxton this December.

A native Englishman who has adopted New York City as his home; Teddy is famously the son of singer-songwriter Richard Thompson, whose performances have sold out Buxton Opera House numerous times.

Teddy emigrated to the States almost 20 years ago. During his time there, he has released five albums to critical acclaim and has contributed to many works, including his duet King of the Road with Rufus Wainwright, from the soundtrack to the Golden Globe and Bafta-winning film Brokeback Mountain.

As well as projects with Rufus and Martha Wainwright and Jenni Muldaur, Teddy recorded two solo songs for the soundtrack to the Leonard Cohen tribute I’m Your Man: Tonight Will be Fine and The Future. He also contributed to two songs to the album The Songs of Nick Drake: Way to Blue, a retrospective on the late singer.

Teddy performs at Buxton’s Pavilion Arts Centre on, December 13, at 8pm. Tickets £18.50. Call 01298 72190 or visit www.buxtonoperahouse.org.uk