Spook-tacular fun for your little monster

Little monsters can enjoy plenty of fun over the weekend leading up to Halloween.

Chatsworth is offering spooktacular surprises around every corner, from creepy crafts and reptile handling to a ghoulish trail through the house and Fright Flights into the deep, dark Warlock Wood.

Jump aboard the Fright Flight as it leaves the farmyard and travels into the wood land lair of the spooky Spell Weaver and her dastardly friends.

Watch out for cobwebs when exploring the abandoned tunnel and listening to spine-tingling stories in the garden.

Inside Chatsworth House, there’s the opportunity to hunt for hidden pumpkins or follow a ghoulish trail.

The Halloween Spooky Spectacular has been running all this half-term week with the final day on Sunday, October 30.

l Cromford Mills is bracing itself for an invasion of little witches, wizards, monsters and ghouls during an action-packed weekend. There will be a prize for the best dressed Halloween costume.

Families can follow the spooky pumpkin trail at £1 per person - just pick up an entry form at the shop in the yard.

Get up close with some fantastic creatures including bearded dragons, geckos, snakes, chinchillas and a giant tortoise.

Little ones can listen to the story of Arkwright the Duck, read by the author Sue Wilkins who will be signing copies of her book on both Saturday and Sunday afternoons.

Adventurous youngsters can burn off energy on a climbing wall at the Gothic Warehouse in Cromford.