Star-studded line up for Chesterfield theatres

Star names, thrilling plays, tribute bands and witty comedians contribute to a fun-filled programme at Chesterfield theatres.

Hi-de-Hi actress Ruth Madoc teams up with Brooke Vincent (Coronation Street’s Sophie Webster) in a comedy about unmarried mums, Be My Baby, running from October 11 to 15.

The comedic horrors of bringing up children are explored in Mum’s the Word 2, starring Michelle Heaton (Liberty X) and Gemma Bissix (EastEnders) on October 22.

Atomic Kitten’s Liz McClarnon and 911’s singer Lee Brennan will be lighting up the stage as the stars of this year’s panto, Aladdin, which opens on December 2.

Rock ‘n’ roll musical Buddy roars into town, opening at the Pomegranate Theatre for a week from September 12.

The season gets off to a thrilling start on September 1, with a three-night run of Anthony Horowitz’s Mindgame.

Brian Capron (Coronation Street, Where the Heart Is) and Jenny Funnell (As Time Goes By) keep the suspense going when they star in Home At Seven by R.C. Sherriff on September 6 and 7.

Ian Sharrock, of Emmerdale and Heartbeat fame, stars as Bunny in Raffles - The Mystery of the Murdered Thief, from September 8 to 10.

Tony’s Last Tape on October 16 is a touching and compelling portrait of Chesterfield’s late MP, Tony Benn.

Classical crossover group G4 will be performing on September 11, Lee Mead sings songs from musical theatre in Some Enchanted Evening on October 14 and Jimmy Osmond stars in Moon River and Me on October 27.

Tribute acts include Stayin’ Alive playing Bee Gees songs on September 23, Navi airing Michael Jackson hits on October 2 and Some Guys Have All the Luck - the Rod Stewart Story on October 6.

If it’s laughter you’re after join Henning Wehn for his show Westphalia is not an Option on October 21 or Lee Hurst on November 18.

Amateur company performances will include Chesterfield Gilbert and Sullivan Society’s production of Iolanthe (October 5-8) and Chesterfield Operatic Society presentation of Anything Goes (November 22-26).