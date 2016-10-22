Take That to play Sheffield Arena

Take That will be touring to Sheffield Arena next year - with tickets going on sale in a few days’ time.

The multi-million selling superstars play two nights at the showpiece venue, on May 29 and 30.

All Saints will be special guests on Take That’s Wonderland Live tour.

Tickets priced £60.50-£104.50 go on sale this Friday, October 28, at 9.30am. Contact 0114 256 56 56 or visit www.sheffieldarena.co.uk/whats-on/take-that-5530#eventddLink