Tales about Fog on the Tyne and other Lindisfarne hits

The Lindisfarne Story at Chesterfield's Pomegranate Theatre on October 10

Hear the unforgettable songs of Lindisfarne brought to life with tales, personal archives, photos and videos.

Join the band’s former members Billy Mitchell and Ray Laidlaw at the Pomegranate Theatre, Chesterfield, on Monday, October 10.

The Lindisfarne Story isn’t just for fans of Lindisfarne: if you love UK rock groups and the music of the 60s and 70s, this show is for you!

Tickets £20.50. Contact 01246 345222 or visit www.chesterfieldtheatres.co.uk

